Cowen Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.
Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 61.5 %
Shares of FATE stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
