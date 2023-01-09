Cowen Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 61.5 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

