CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.70. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.96.
About CPI Aerostructures
