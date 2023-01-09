Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $348.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.89 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.