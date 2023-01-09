Credit Suisse Group Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $40.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Conagra Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

