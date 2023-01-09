Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $492,400.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,383,602 shares in the company, valued at $140,132,140.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $601,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $539,600.00.

Shares of CRDO opened at $12.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -211.17. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

