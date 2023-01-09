CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Price Performance
Shares of CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.01.
