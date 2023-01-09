Critical Comparison: Modular Medical (MODD) vs. Its Rivals

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 223 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Modular Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Modular Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 875 3388 7578 172 2.59

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 280.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Modular Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.30 Modular Medical Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.07

Modular Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Summary

Modular Medical peers beat Modular Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Modular Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.