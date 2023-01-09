Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $18.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00065505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

