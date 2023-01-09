Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.25. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
