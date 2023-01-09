CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $151,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $91.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

