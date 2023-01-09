Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $56,558,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 37.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $307.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.17. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

