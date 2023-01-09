Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.