DA Davidson Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $138.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $126.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $111.04 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $237.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

