DA Davidson Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $126.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $110.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,358. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

