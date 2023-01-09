Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $425.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

