Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $19.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $30.11.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.