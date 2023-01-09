Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $1.75 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $450.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.60 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 243.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.