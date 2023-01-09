Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.40.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,517,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

