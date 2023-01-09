Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.24 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

