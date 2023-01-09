Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSEY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Diversey in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diversey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after buying an additional 103,139 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Diversey by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 2,706,850 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 547,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DSEY opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.