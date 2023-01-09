Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Doximity by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $31.49 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

