Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Down 19.5 %

NYSE:DS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

