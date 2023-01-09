Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

