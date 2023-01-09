Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 412,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378,528 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

