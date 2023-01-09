Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.
Dynex Capital Price Performance
DX opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 412,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378,528 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
- Is it Time to Park Yourself in Winnebago Stock?
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.