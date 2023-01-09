e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,062 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

