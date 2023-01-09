Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

EW opened at $77.01 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,623. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

