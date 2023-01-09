Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.4 %

EW stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,075 shares of company stock worth $6,533,623 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.