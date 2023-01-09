EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 1,675 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

