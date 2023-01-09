EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 243 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $261.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.04.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.58.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

