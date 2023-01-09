EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.20% of Model N worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN opened at $40.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 0.60. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,462.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,462.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $3,479,356. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

