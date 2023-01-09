EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys Shares of 21,394 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 178,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $122.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

