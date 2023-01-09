EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

