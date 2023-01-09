EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $592.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

