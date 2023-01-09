EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $10.91 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Seagen comprises 2.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Seagen by 907.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Cowen cut their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.
Seagen Trading Up 0.2 %
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen
In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,759 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
