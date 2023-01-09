EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $169.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $235.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.90.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

