EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $993,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.