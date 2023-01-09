EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Veracyte makes up approximately 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.43. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,593.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,659. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

