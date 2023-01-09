EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $447.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $574.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

