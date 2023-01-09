EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $142.88 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.