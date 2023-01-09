EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,390 shares of company stock worth $41,890,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

UTHR opened at $276.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.