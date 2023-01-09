EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $2.92 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $47.66 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

