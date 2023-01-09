EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,094 shares of company stock worth $17,558,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX opened at $123.02 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

