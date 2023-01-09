EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 23,769 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 274,620 shares of company stock worth $8,109,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $29.91 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

