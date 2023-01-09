EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.40 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.