EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.10% of Weatherford International worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 83.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

