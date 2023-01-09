EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $79.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

