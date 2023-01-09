EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $301.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.39. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

