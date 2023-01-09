EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $404.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.07 and a 200 day moving average of $347.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

