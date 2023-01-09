EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 11,880 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.06% of Axonics worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

