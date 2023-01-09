EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,580 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 83,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $270.39 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

